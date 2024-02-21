Proud moment for Ngāti Kahungunu as hosts of Dannevirke kapa haka competition

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua is proud to be hosting the Ngāti Kahungunu Regional Kapa Haka Competition in Dannevirke on Saturday, February 24.

It’s the first time the event has been held in Dannevirke.

It has been four years since the last regionals were hosted by Te Wairarapa, so Ngāti Kahungunu is happy to be coming together to celebrate being Kahungunu and Takitimu in the rohe (area) of Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua (Tararua).

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua chairman Hayden Hape is encouraging all whānau to attend.

“To those who love the sweet sound of kapa haka, come and enjoy the fruits of all the hard mahi that has been occurring for the past year as the kapa [groups] prepared for this auspicious occasion,” Hape said.

“This is a proud moment for Ngāti Kahungunu. We have 13 kapa haka teams taking to the stage, and will be honored to host a very special guest, Pā Ariki of Rarotonga, who will also be here in Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua,” he said.

Stacey Hape, Hayden Hape and Alice Jonathan.

The connection to Pā Ariki stems from the origins of the Takitimu waka, which was carved in Upolu, Samoa by the younger siblings of Whatonga, Orokeu and Orainano.

The Takitimu waka would have had many names over 300 years of endeavours throughout Te Moananui-a-Kiwa, but would eventually be known as Takitimu when it sailed to Aotearoa.

The name Te Ahu-a-Tūranga originates from Tūranga-i-mua, who was the son of Turi and Rongorongo. Rongorongo was the daughter of Tamatea Arikinui, the captain of the Takitimu waka, who also named Tāmaki-nui-a-Ruamatua.

“This is a very special event, and I want to acknowledge Aunty Lynette Rautahi, Aunty Kahu Pene and Uncle Matai Broughton who, as past leaders, have been instrumental in the progression of the iwi.

“They would be immensely proud that our Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua whānau are hosting our extended Kahungunu whānau for this event. I also acknowledge those kaumātua who continue to guide us today.

“Furthermore, I’d like to make a special mention of Alice Jonathon, our project lead, and the large number of volunteers who have worked immensely hard to bring this event to fruition.”

The Ngāti Kahungunu Regional Kapa Haka Competition will be held on Saturday at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds, starting at 8am.