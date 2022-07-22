Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki left without speaking to supporters when he was released from Auckland’s Mt Eden Corrections Facility following his successful appeal against being remanded in custody. Video / The Freedoms & Rights Coalition via facebook / NZ Herald

Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition are planning to cause "major public interruption and disruption" through protests in three cities tomorrow.

In a press release from the Tamaki-led coalition, it stated "massive" public marches would take place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in response to what the coalition deemed was Government-inflicted damage on the country.

"It is our intention to cause a major public interruption and disruption," it read.

"We will likely cause motorway mayhem in Auckland, and chaos in these major cities as we raise public awareness to the damage this Government is causing across this country."

Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki at a lockdown and vaccination protest in Auckland in October last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The marches were set to begin at 10am across the three locations.

A police spokesperson confirmed any protest activity in those cities would be monitored over the weekend.

They also recognised the "public's right to protest peacefully and lawfully".

The coalition had organised and supported many protests across the country in the past 18 months, including the 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds earlier this year.

Reasons for the protest cited in the press release included but were not limited to; the high cost of living, understaffing of hospitals, GPs being overworked, education problems, three-waters legislation, a mental health crisis and under-resourced first responders.