Police are at the scene talking to protesters in the gantry. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Commuters are being warned to expect delays after protesters scaled above Wellington's urban motorway calling for passenger rail to be reinstated.

The three people climbed the gantry on Monday morning and hung a large orange and black banner reading "restore passenger rail".

Spokesperson James Cockle said the decision to disrupt traffic was "not taken lightly".

"We told the Government that we would begin civil resistance if they did not agree to Restore Passenger Rail. Affordable and accessible passenger rail will help bring people together. It's the right thing to do in the middle of a climate emergency," the group said.

It is also holding demonstrations in Dunedin, Nelson and Auckland.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the protest at 8.15am and are responding.

Motorists entering Wellington via State Highway 1 are advised to expect delays and diversions are in place on the southbound lanes approaching the city.