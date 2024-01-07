Protests continue week after week, on Auckland’s Queen Street as people continue to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Tensions were high as protesters marched in Auckland calling for ceasefire in Palestine, with a strong police presence preventing a clash with pro-Israel counter-protesters.

Several hundred people gathered in Aotea Square in Auckland on Sunday morning calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict which had been going on for almost four months.

They marched from Aotea Square along Queen St to Quay St where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was, but were met along the way by counter-protesters.

Organised by Palestinian Youth Aotearoa, the group chanted to “free, free Palestine” and “we don’t want your bloody war” as they marched.

Police formed a protective line along Queen St during the march to prevent the groups from clashing.

Pro-Israel counter protesters shouting down group demanding an end to war in Gaza. Photo / Tom Dillane

“Gaza has been under a genocide by the Israeli Defence Force, funded by USA... more than 22,000 innocent lives killed. More than 8000 of them are children. More than 57,000 injured. Eighty per cent of the population displaced. No homes, no food, no power, no water, no medication, no humanitarian aid, no life, just hope,” the group said on its Facebook post.

“Those lives are not just numbers. Each one of them had a loving family and many dreams. Enough is enough.”

The protest called for an end to the “genocide” in Gaza and demanded “a ceasefire now”.

Hamas fighters broke through Israel’s borders on October 7, killing 1200 people and taking 240 hostages.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and its campaign in Gaza has killed more than 22,400 people.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that more than two-thirds of those killed were women and children.

Much of northern Gaza has been flattened beyond recognition since the start of the invasion.

Rallies calling for an end to the war were held across New Zealand over the weekend, including Timaru, Nelson, Palmerston North, Napier, Whanganui and New Plymouth.































