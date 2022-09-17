Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Protesters in Auckland accuse media outlets of lying

Ben Leahy
Protesters gathered outside the TVNZ offices in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A group of protesters has gathered outside media offices in Auckland to protest against what they call "media lies".

The protesters are part of a "Worldwide Rally for Freedom" that also has marches in Wellington and Christchurch today.

A Facebook page for the group states they want to protest outside media outlets as a way to "stand up" to them.

Protesters say they are standing up against media outlets. Photo / Dean Purcell
"If they will not publish the truth, we will bring the truth to them," the page says.

"Bring your testimony, bring evidence, bring your song."