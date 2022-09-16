Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Fonterra Chile factory targeted in three days of protests, blockade

John Weekes
By
3 mins to read
Valdivia, capital of the Chilean province where protests at a Fonterra factory broke out this week. Photo / 123RF

Valdivia, capital of the Chilean province where protests at a Fonterra factory broke out this week. Photo / 123RF

Protesters in Chile picketed a Fonterra factory in demand of what they called fair prices for milk.

"Fonterra's days in Chile are numbered, they are going to lose their millions of dollars in investment," a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.