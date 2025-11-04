Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Protein powder recall: Nothing Naughty whey product wrongly labelled as pea protein, prompting milk allergy fears

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Nothing Naughty is recalling a batch of its Natural Caramel Premium Pea Protein because of “the presence of an undecleared allergen (milk)”. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries

A batch of protein powder is being urgently recalled after it was mislabelled as a different product, hiding the fact it contains milk and prompting concerns for anyone with an allergy.

The batch with a best-before date of April 7, 2026, is actually its Premium Whey Protein product.

