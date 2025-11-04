“If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.

“Consumers with a milk allergy or intolerance should return the product to [the store of purchase] for a full refund. If you are not allergic or intolerant to milk, this recall does not affect you.”

The company said it “wishes to apologise” to its customers for the inconvenience.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says shops selling the product must display a copy of the recall notice for a month. The ministry says it is sold at selected retailers, health stores and pharmacies. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was notified of the recall. MPI said shops selling the product must display a copy of the recall notice in the store for a month. MPI said it is sold at selected retailers, health stores and pharmacies.

Recent recalls: Snack bars, peanuts, salads with metal fragments, frozen veges and salmonella

Product recalls from supermarkets in the past two months have included snack bars, chopped peanuts and ready-to-eat salads with possible metal fragments, along with frozen vegetables possibly contaminated with salmonella.

New World Te Kūiti recalled the Pams brand large original hot chicken, the large garlic and lemon variety, and the sage and onion stuffed option, all sold on October 23 after chemical contamination fears last month.

More than 20 popular Tasti brand snack products were urgently recalled in August due to concerns over the potential presence of metal.

Some of the popular lunchbox essentials included in the mass recall are snack bars, chopped nuts and Frooze Balls.

Tasti said their food safety systems identified the potential presence of “exceptionally thin metal wire originating from imported raw materials”.

FreshLife brand Chopped Peanuts (100g) were recalled earlier this month, also due to possible metal fragments.

Speirs Foods brand salads sold from deli counters in Woolworths, Fresh Choice, New World and Pak’nSave supermarkets between August 27-29 were hit by the same issue, along with 250g and 450g Woolworths brand classic coleslaw with a use-by date of September 5, 2025 or September 6, 2025.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

