Prominent sportsman convicted of computer crime charges keeps name suppression

Photo / NZME

A prominent New Zealand sportsman convicted of computer crime charges will keep his name secret until sentencing.

A name suppression hearing was due to be held in a lower North Island court today for the man.

However, due to a relieving judge being unfamiliar with the case, it was deferred until sentencing in August.

The man appeared earlier in June where he pleaded guilty to accessing a computer for a dishonest purpose.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded on bail until sentencing on August 10.