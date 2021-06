A high profile sportsman has pleaded guilty to computer crime in the lower North Island. Photo / File

A high profile sportsman has pleaded guilty to computer crime in the lower North Island. Photo / File

A prominent New Zealand sportsman has pleaded guilty to computer crime.

But the man has been able to keep his identity secret for the time being.

The man appeared in court in the lower North Island today on one charge of accessing a computer for a dishonest purpose.

He has been granted interim name suppression, which will be reviewed on July 5.

The man was remanded on bail and will reappear for sentencing on August 10.