Former eye surgeon Dr Ian Dallison and his former girlfriend, District Court Judge Jane Farish.

A Christchurch eye surgeon jailed after trying to murder his landlord was in a relationship with a district court judge at the time, it can finally be revealed.

Dr Ian William Dallison, 66, was arrested following reports of an assault at a house in Lyttelton at 7.45pm on August 4, 2022.

He was jailed in April last year for six years and 10 months after pleading guilty to attempting to murder a man, as well as one charge of wounding with intent to injure the man’s wife.

It can now be revealed Dallison was dating Christchurch District Court Judge Jane Farish at the time of the offending.

The Supreme Court released a judgment today which found there is public interest in Dallison’s offending and that the public interest extends to “the fact his girlfriend knows the victims and took a call from one of them in the immediate aftermath of the offending, and the fact that she is a judge”.

Following his guilty pleas last year a suppression hearing was held before Justice Andru Isac regarding a suppression order prohibiting publication of the details of the relationship.

Dallison was adjudicated bankrupt on the same day as the alleged offending for $247,000 worth of debt including rent.

The court he tried to murder his former friend who he owned money to, after firing a bullet that narrowly missed the victim.

He also badly eye-gouged the victim and pistol-whipped his wife in the violent life-and-death struggle that followed.

As a prominent surgeon, he earlier lived the high life from his Christchurch home on Helmores Lane where the Herald understands he kept about 200 guns, including one believed to be worth several hundred thousand dollars.

He is understood to have kept quality whisky and cigars and drove a red Porsche.

The home contained a secure gunroom that included a working Gatling machine gun and was decorated with animal heads Dallison reportedly killed on shooting safaris, Stuff reported.

A zebra skin floor covering was reportedly laid out in one of the rooms.

But in January last year, Dallison sold the home for $2.95 million.

Financial troubles triggered attempted killing

Dallison grew up in a respected Christchurch family and went on to become a prominent eye surgeon, running his own eye clinic.

However, Dallison gradually ran into financial trouble.

On August 4, the day of the attack, Dallison was adjudicated bankrupt after an application by his former friend, who 75, together with another man.

The order related to $247,000, most of which was rent owed to the pair by Dallison’s eye clinic, which operated out of their commercial building.

Dallison then collected nine firearms and 167 rounds of ammunition in his Porsche and drove to the victim’s home.

Walking into the house at about 7.38pm, he spied the victim and his wife sitting at their dinner table.

Before they realised he was present he fired the gun at the victim. The round narrowly missed his head, lodging in the door frame over his shoulder.

The victim and his wife got up and rushed Dallison. A violent struggle ensued as they attempted to wrestle the pistol from his grip.

Dallison and the couple fell to the ground in a life-and-death scramble.

Dallison badly eye-gouged the victim’s right eye in the scrap.

As the victim’s wife attempted to stand up, Dallison then used his weight to pin her down and struck her four or five times on the back of the head with the pistol butt, concussing her.

Neighbours heard screaming and rushed over to help restrain Dallison until the police arrived.

The couple suffered serious injuries with the victim’s wife left concussed, badly bleeding and sore from the blows.

The victim suffered significant damage to his vision and needed treatment by a neuro-ophthalmologist after the eye gouge, the High Court in Christchurch was told.

