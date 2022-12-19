Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison. Photo / Supplied

A prominent Christchurch eye surgeon has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his former landlord.

Dr Ian William Dallison, 65, was arrested following reports of an assault at a home on St Davids St, Lyttelton, at 7.45pm on August 4.

On Monday he pleaded guilty in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Andru Isac to attempting to murder his former landlord as well as one charge of wounding with intent to cause injury to the former landlord’s wife.

Earlier on August 4, Dallison was adjudicated bankrupt on an application by Ceccarelli and Armstrong who owned a commercial building that Dallison previously leased. The order related to $247,000, most of which was rent owed to the pair.

Later that day, Dallison drove his red Porsche from his home on Helmores Lane, Fendalton to Lyttelton and attempted to murder Ceccarelli.

Dr Ian Dallison's home on Helmores Lane, Fendalton. Photo / George Heard.

The Herald understands Dallison had about 200 guns in his home, including one believed to be worth several hundred thousand dollars.

Dallison’s bankruptcy matter was dealt with at an earlier hearing in the High Court before Associate Judge Dale Lester.

Judge Lester granted Dallison’s application for an annulment of his bankruptcy.

The creditors had been paid in full, and Dallison’s home on Helmores Lane, Merivale, was to be sold.

- More to come.