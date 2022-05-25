Prison managers stood down amid corruption probe

Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt. Photo: NZPA / Ross Setford

Several Corrections staff including three managers have been suspended from work as part of a long-running corruption investigation at Rimutaka prison.

Fewer than 10 staff have been stood down.

Corrections has been approached for comment and a statement from the Department is expected today.

The Upper Hutt prison is the subject of a long-running police investigation into what the Department of Corrections dubs "integrity concerns".

Detectives from the police National Organised Crime Group are running the investigation.

