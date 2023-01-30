Officials give 4 pm update on Auckland floods. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland principal says they are “incredulous” about the communication regarding school closures in the flood-stricken city this week.

All schools in the Auckland region have been directed by the Ministry of Education to close until next Tuesday, February 7.

In an email sent to the parents of the Diocesan School for Girls community, principal Heather McRae said they were “disappointed” to be informed via news reports of the closures.

“We are incredulous that this information is in complete contrast to the information provided to Auckland principals earlier this morning and the closure instruction has not been sent directly to us at school,” the email read.

“We only learned about the order at 3.30pm today via the media. We apologise to all girls and parents for this very late notification.”

On the Ministry of Education website, a message has also been posted “apologising profusely” to the principals and school leaders who had to hear the news through the media.

“We agree that you should always hear such news directly from us first,” the message read.

“Unfortunately, an IT fault meant our emails out to principals were blocked.

“We have investigated this issue and the emails resent. We will strive for this to never happen again, and apologies again for the delay in receiving this update.”

Auckland Grammar School has announced they intend to open tomorrow despite the Ministry of Education’s directive.

Headmaster Tim O’Connor told RNZ the ministry’s statement left room for the school to make their own call.

“There is a line in the media release that says school and kura can open on their own instruction,” he said.

The school started teaching 60 students last week and another 60 are on the way.

“It was still our decision to remain open unless we were directed to close.”

“At this point we haven’t been told it is a directive to close, and if it is,” the school will close, he said.

“If we were told that it was a directive, of course we would honour that. Our choice is to give boys normality as much as we possibly can.”

O’Connor said there had been no communication from the ministry to schools and that they were finding out second-hand from the media.

“The mayor’s suggestion was that schools should close for one day, the ministry seems to have made a unilateral decision to close for one week. There doesn’t seem to be much logic for it.”

If parents could not transport their children safely to Auckland Grammar tomorrow, O’Connor said they should stay home and the school would provide distance learning options.

Act Party leader David Seymour believed principals should make the decision for themselves based on the needs of their community.

“The Government forcing every Auckland school to close for a week because 20 schools are flood damaged is dictatorial, impractical, and infuriating,” he said.

”With everything parents are facing, this last-minute decision is the last thing they need. Not to mention, kids actually need to be at school learning after the past three years of disruption,” Seymour said.

Flooding at Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Education Secretary Iona Holsted said the National Emergency Management Agency today asked the Ministry of Education to take action to help minimise traffic movement on Auckland roads while vital infrastructure is urgently repaired.

“With the possibility of further weather damage leading to more disruption, the Secretary for Education has directed that schools, kura, early learning services and Tertiary Organisations in the Auckland region (Wellsford to Pukekohe) to close for physical onsite attendance until Friday, opening after Waitangi weekend.”

She said schools and kura can open remotely for distance learning only.

“As few staff as needed can be onsite to prepare for distance learning, and to oversee hostels if required,” Holsted said.

“Tertiary organisations may also provide distance learning. Early Learning Services may allow the physical attendance of any child whose parent needs them to do so but must otherwise be closed.”

Early learning services will continue to be funded.

“Principals and education leaders have done a fantastic job of readying their schools for opening, and I know that this decision will be upsetting for some of them and for some parents. I know this is a late announcement that will cause disruption and I thank the sector in advance. We need to get Tamaki Makaurau back up and running as quickly as possible,” Holsted said.

One of the schools affected by the flood is Don Buck Primary School in Massey.

Principal Sandy Stirling told parents in a social media video the school had unfortunately been hit “significantly”.

“Three classrooms, a couple of resource rooms, the staff room and our library all have been flooded.”

Stirling said work started a few days ago to assess and clear the damage, but this may take a while.

He said opening next Tuesday will give them time to make the school a “safe and healthy” environment for students.

Auckland Primary Principal’s Association president Kyle Brewerton told the Herald about 20 schools across Auckland had been directly affected by the flooding.

Mayor Wayne Brown told reporters earlier that he had asked authorities to consider advising schools and businesses to stay closed tomorrow.

“Stay home, stay safe, and stay away from areas which might slip. And stay away from floodwaters. Follow instructions of emergency authorities,” he said.

- Additional reporting RNZ