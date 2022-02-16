"Good luck with those people on your front lawn".
That was the message delivered to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern by a local iwi representative at a launch in Rotorua this morning.
Ardern has arrived in Rotorua today to take part in several appointments, including launching a conservation and restoration project near Rotorua.
She, and Labour List MP Tāmati Coffey, have just arrived at the Project Whakahaumanu site in Okere Rd that is a joint venture between local iwi and local company Kaitiaki Adventures.
During the official welcome, iwi representative Piki Thomas thanked Ardern for "looking after our people" and keeping New Zealanders safe.
"Despite the ups and downs, we thank you for making those hard decisions. And good luck with those people on your front lawn. That's all I'm going to say about that."
The project is part of the Jobs For Nature funding scheme.
Following the welcome, Ardern planted trees with students from Whangamarino School.
More to come.