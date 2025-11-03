“I tried to jump back into the car to put the handbrake on. By the time I had jumped in, it must have been when it was kind of airborne going off the platform before, you know, I was sitting in a car on a track - a track that the train was due to come into in five minutes time.

Lee Carter was able to move her car off the main part of the track.

“I’m sitting on the track and the people are looking at me from the platform in disbelief.”

A man jumped down and ran over to her, telling her to quickly drive the car off the tracks before the train came. Carter was able to move out of the path of the trains so they could still go past.

Emergency services arrived and, after the trains had safely passed, the car was moved off the tracks.

“This could have potentially been worse,” she said, noting the platform was higher than most and it was “quite a drop” down on to the track.

“I wouldn’t recommend to anyone to try and get in the car while it’s rolling off the platform. Potentially I could have actually slipped and gone underneath the car.

“It is actually quite a frightening experience if you’re just not ready for that kind of stuff. You’ve come away unscathed physically, but you don’t think about how traumatic it was until a bit later.”

Carter said all that was going through her mind was “I’ve got to stop this car from getting on the track, like, right now”.

The crash happened abou 7am at Featherston Station.

The speed with which the incident happened stunned her.

Carter’s husband came over from Martinborough, hugged her and said “that’s a funny place to park your car, darling”.

“Everyone just started laughing,” she said.

She would be following up with the relevant bodies to see whether something could be done to improve safety at that platform, including a barrier potentially being installed.

She has been commuting to Wellington for 24 years and had never experienced anything like this.

“It’s an accident that can happen to anyone,” she said. “Just be aware of your surroundings.”

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said a car backed on to the tracks about 7am, but was only on the siding, meaning trains could still pass.

Emergency services arrived shortly after the crash.

Firefighters attended and helped to remove the car, and there were no injuries.

“It was just a pure driving mistake, as you do sometimes,” she said.

A Greater Wellington spokeswoman said the car had been removed later in the morning and caused no further impact to Metlink services.

“The 6.20am and the 6.47am services from Masterton were both delayed by about 15 mins as a result of the incident,” she said.

