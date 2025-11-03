Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Wairarapa woman describes trying to stop runaway car as it crashed onto train tracks

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The incident happened about 7am at Featherston Station.

The incident happened about 7am at Featherston Station.

A shocked driver is counting herself lucky she wasn’t hurt after her car rolled across a Wairarapa train station platform and crashed on to the tracks with her inside this morning.

Lee Carter had backed into a car park at Featherston Station about 7am when the incident happened.

“I normally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save