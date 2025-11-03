Person seriously injured in workplace accident in Riccarton, Christchurch
One person was transported to Christchurh Hospital in a serious condition after a workplace accident in Christchurch. Photo / NZME
One person has been seriously injured in a workplace accident in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton.
Hato Hone St John said an ambulance was called to a workplace incident on Matipo St in Riccarton at 7.26am.
“One patient, in serious condition, was transported to Christchurch Hospital.”
WorkSafe NZ said
it had been notified.