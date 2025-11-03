One person was transported to Christchurh Hospital in a serious condition after a workplace accident in Christchurch. Photo / NZME

Person seriously injured in workplace accident in Riccarton, Christchurch

One person has been seriously injured in a workplace accident in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton.

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance was called to a workplace incident on Matipo St in Riccarton at 7.26am.

“One patient, in serious condition, was transported to Christchurch Hospital.”

WorkSafe NZ said it had been notified.