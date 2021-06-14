Prime Minister expected to announce apology for dawn raids targeting Pasifika

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to make an announcement about the dawn raids this afternoon. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce details about an apology for the dawn raids that targeted Pasifika in the 1970s and 1980s.

Calls have been mounting in recent months for the Government to officially apologise for what critics call state-sponsored "terrorism" against Pacific communities in Aotearoa.

Pasifika were disproportionately targeted by immigration officials, suspected of over-staying the terms of their visas, with instances of armed police and dog squads bursting into the homes of terrified families in the early hours of the morning.

The Polynesian Panther Party, which sprung up in opposition to the practice and this year celebrated its 50th anniversary, has been leading a campaign for the Government to formally apologise for the race-based dawn raids.

The Green Party have also come out in support of an apology along with the Human Rights Commission.

Green Party spokesman for Pacific Peoples Teanau Tuiono previously called the dawn raids a "shameful stain on New Zealand history, defined by racial tension and unrest as police and immigration authorities victimised Pacific Islanders they suspected of abusing the terms of their visas".

"It was a racist attack on Pacific families and communities that was fuelled and enabled by the New Zealand Government."

Ardern is expected to make an announcement on the topic this afternoon during her weekly post-Cabinet press conference.