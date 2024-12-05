Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reflects on first year with Mike Hosking

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks to Mike Hosking on Mike Hosking Breakfast in the Newstalk ZB studio. Jason Dorday

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined Mike Hosking in the Newstalk ZB studio for the last show of the year today, reflecting on his first year in office.

Hosking and Luxon also completed an annual Christmas gift trade.

Listen live: Christopher Luxon joins Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking in the studio at 7.37am

Luxon told media recently that he was feeling “incredibly optimistic” for the future of New Zealand.

As he opened a new “police base” in central Auckland, the Prime Minister spoke of going after gangs “hard”, changing sentencing laws and wanting to rebuild the country’s economy and reduce the cost of living.

Last month marked a year since the coalition Government of National, Act and New Zealand First took office.

The coalition hit the ground running by reversing the previous Labour Government’s agenda in a “policy bonfire”, slimming down the public service, and reverting many Crown organisations to their English names.

This, and the scrapping of the Māori Health Authority, kicked off tensions between this Government and Māoridom – with backlash on the Treaty Principles Bill only adding fuel to the flames.

But there was plenty for the Government to celebrate with wins around tax cuts, family benefits, more regional investment, and new laws to tackle crime.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said then he was “aspirational” for New Zealanders’ and “energised” for the next two years.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

