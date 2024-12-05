As he opened a new “police base” in central Auckland, the Prime Minister spoke of going after gangs “hard”, changing sentencing laws and wanting to rebuild the country’s economy and reduce the cost of living.

Last month marked a year since the coalition Government of National, Act and New Zealand First took office.

The coalition hit the ground running by reversing the previous Labour Government’s agenda in a “policy bonfire”, slimming down the public service, and reverting many Crown organisations to their English names.

This, and the scrapping of the Māori Health Authority, kicked off tensions between this Government and Māoridom – with backlash on the Treaty Principles Bill only adding fuel to the flames.

But there was plenty for the Government to celebrate with wins around tax cuts, family benefits, more regional investment, and new laws to tackle crime.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said then he was “aspirational” for New Zealanders’ and “energised” for the next two years.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.