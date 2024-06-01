Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to travel to Niue and Fiji this week (4-7 June). Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to travel to Niue and Fiji this week, as the government aims to sharpen its Pacific focus.

The trip will be Luxon’s first-ever visit to the region as Prime Minister.

“Niue and Fiji are two of New Zealand’s closest friends in the Pacific. The Government is committed to deeper and more comprehensive relationships in the region and this visit is an opportunity to reaffirm New Zealand’s position as a trusted partner,” Luxon said.

Niue marks 50 years of self-government this year in free association with New Zealand and Luxon says it’s a significant milestone.

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka inspecting the guard of honour during his welcome ceremony at Parliament last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Niue and New Zealand have a unique constitutional arrangement and we work closely together. As we celebrate this anniversary, it’s important we also look forward to the next 50 years.

“Our mutual expectations and priorities, and how we can reinforce our special relationship, is something I will be discussing with Premier Dalton Tagelagi,” Luxon said.

In Fiji, Luxon will have his first formal talks with his counterpart, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

“Fiji is a critical partner for New Zealand, as we navigate the increasingly choppy geostrategic waters ahead.

“The partnership between our two countries is broader than most New Zealanders are aware of, from our close security cooperation to our business links, and – of course – our shared love of rugby.”

The Fiji part of the trip is set to have a significant trade and economic focus.

“Fiji is our biggest trading partner amongst Pacific islands countries and there is plenty of scope to leverage even more economic opportunities for Kiwi and Fijian businesses,” Luxon said.

Luxon returns to New Zealand shores on June 7.