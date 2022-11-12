A woman has been praised for her gift-wrapping hack. Photo / George Heard

A woman has been praised for her brilliant hack to avoid wrapping paper.

The woman used glitter-covered cases she found at Kmart to help gift presents to a four-year-old and a six-year-old.

“I really despise wrapping paper, so with two birthday parties this weekend for a 4yo and 6yo I found these glittery cases at Kmart,” the woman wrote on Facebook.

“I filled them with little items worth $1 to $5 such as hair accessories, touchable bubbles, colouring books, whoopie cushion, nail polish, and fancy pens, and then topped it up with chocolate and lollies.

“All up each one cost about $30 ($32).”

The woman said she hated the idea of spending money on something that would immediately end up in the bin and hoped the kids would use them, or that they would be regifted.

Dozens of social media users praised the woman for her brilliant idea – while others took issue with the use of plastic.

“My two and six-year-old LOVE their ‘briefcases’ and even though we have had them a year they bring them out and play with them every weekend,” one person said.

Another said: “Love these, my kids would love to receive something like this. Ignore the plastic police, you have done great.”

One said: “But surely that’s just more plastic to dispose of as you can’t guarantee that the people you gift to will reuse it.

“Great thought but not sure it’s any better than paper.”

Others shared their own ideas.

“I get the kids to decorate the brown paper bags from the supermarket and use them as gift bags,” one said.

Another said: “We ‘wrapped’ some gifts this year using swim bags from kmart. Worked great!”

“I’ve been buying scarfs from op shops. Reusable and an extra gift,” one added.