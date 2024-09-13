A third of Daisy’s skull was removed six months ago as doctors attempted to remove the tumour in the middle of her brain, sitting on her brain stem.

“They were able to remove a small part, but it was so aggressive it grew back within two days,” said Daisy’s mum, Riss Nicholls.

Luckily, Daisy responded well to intensive chemotherapy, which reduced the tumour from 7.5cm to 2.5 cm in diameter.

Then on Thursday, the brave Whangārei preschooler underwent another six-hour surgery that included having the missing section of her skull replaced.

Riss said the surgery was long and “panic started to kick in” before the phone finally rang.

Daisy Nicholls before (left) and after as she recovers in hospital from a six-hour operation to replace a piece of skull removed six months ago. Photo / Supplied

“We rushed up to recovery not knowing what to expect and when we arrived, we saw our sweet, bossy, sassy little girl ordering the nurses around like she didn’t just have brain surgery.

“The tumour has stopped growing and the chemotherapy has worked.

“”We are really starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

As part of the surgery, the piece of skull removed six months ago was reattached.

“With her skull back on, she’s looking more like her old self and she won’t have to worry about hurting her head so much.”

Fall at kindergarten first clue

Daisy’s family first found out about her illness when a tumour the size of an adult fist was discovered pressing on her brain stem after she fell from a swing at daycare in March.

The tumour was a rare and aggressive neuroblastoma that emerged from the neural crest cells within the central nervous system.

Three-year-old Daisy Nicholls, of Whangarei, had part of her skull removed to treat a rare and aggressive neuroblastoma tumour sitting on her brain stem. Photo / Supplied

Throughout the family’s six-month ordeal her older siblings — Lily-Ann, 12, Connor, 10, and Vance, 7 — have showered her with love.

“Initially, seeing what she had been through was quite frightening for them, but knowing she is quite tough and strong made them confident she was going to bounce back,” Riss said.

“She still barks orders and they know she is the boss — they are very understanding and kind to her.”

Riss said it had been incredibly tough being away from their home in Whangārei a lot during the past six months, and the twin priorities of caring for Daisy and their other children.

“It has been hard, but we have to remain positive for Daisy and we try not to sit with those negative thoughts — we have to be grateful for the good things.”

Something to celebrate

During one of their trips back to Whangārei, the couple — who have been together 10 years — got married with Daisy by their side.

“We wanted to do it because we didn’t know what was going to happen, so the fact we were able to leave hospital and have Daisy there was really incredible,” Riss said.

Riss and Ray Nicholl took the opportunity to get married with Daisy by their side. Photo / Supplied

“It was small, but all the people who needed to be there were there and we had many others sending their love.”

Riss was gifted a wedding dress, someone made their cake and her sister-in-law did her hair and makeup.

“The community of Whangārei came together for us with only three days of planning,” Riss said.

“It was so much more than we could have asked for and it was really special.”

Proton treatment in Florida

The next step for Daisy is a trip to Florida for the proton radiation treatment her New Zealand radiologist has recommended.

“At the moment we are just waiting to hear back on the Government funding, but we have got our passports [ready] so we can go as soon as possible,” Riss said.

Daisy in an induced coma after her initial operation six months ago. Photo / Supplied

A Givealittle page had been set up in the hope Daisy’s dad, Ray, could travel with them..

“I’d really like my husband as support for me and Daisy being in a foreign country,” Riss said.

