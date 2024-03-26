Tests have found a large tumour pressing on two-year-old Daisy Nicholls' brain stem is a rare cancer.

A 2-year-old girl with a brain tumour the size of an adult fist has been diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Daisy Nicholls’ parents Riss Beckham and Ray Nicholls said tests this week showed their “little fighter” has a rare neuroblastoma that originates from the neural crest cells within the central nervous system.

The large tumour pressing on Daisy’s brain stem was only discovered when she fell from a swing at daycare and hit her head on March 12.

The tumour caused a brain bleed - the Whangārei toddler lost consciousness and was rushed to hospital.

Since then Daisy has been in an induced coma at Starship children’s hospital with her parents by her side.

“We are getting a lot of support and we are just going to do all we can for our little girl,” Riss told the Herald.

Daisy Nicholls had been complaining of headaches in the weeks leading up to the discovery of the brain tumour.

“You learn to appreciate everything when your life has been flipped upside down.”

Riss said the family were “drawing on all the inner strength” they could to endure the days as doctors worked to get Daisy well enough for treatment.

“At the moment it is early days and Daisy is too unwell ... they are trying to get her fit enough.”

Riss said progress had included Daisy’s breathing tube and catheter both being removed this week.

A fall from a swing at kindy lead to the shock discovery of a large tumour in Daisy Nicholls' brain.

“Daisy is still sedated but she is breathing by herself and has been opening her eyes and looking around.

“As the days go by and they reduce her sedation we will know more about what she is capable of.”

The family said they were getting a lot of support and Riss had signed up to a neuroblastoma support group to talk with parents experiencing the same thing.

Daisy Nicholls' parents say she is a "cheeky girl who can light up a room".

Family friends had set up a Givealittle page to help with the mortgage while Riss and Ray were away from work, and treatments for Daisy in the future.

“We know it is going to be a very long road and we are so grateful for the support,” Riss said.

Riss and Ray have three other children and said they were looking forward to being reunited with them in Auckland this weekend.

They had been away from home, their children and their pets in Whangārei since Daisy’s fall two weeks ago.

“It is our big boy’s 10th birthday on Friday and Daisy’s third birthday on Tuesday so we are looking at spending some quality time with them away from the hospital,” Riss said.

Riss and Ray said they were hoping for the very best for their girl and just wanted to see her back to her cheeky and strong-willed ways.

“We know this is the hand we have been dealt and we just have to be strong and do everything we can for Daisy and our family at this time.”