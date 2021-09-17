Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Readying for a war of the 'elephants' - what it means for NZ

20 minutes to read
Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is the senior political correspondent for the New Zealand Herald

When Jacinda Ardern's private secretary was rung in the wee hours of July 16 by Foreign Affairs this year, there was a good reason; US President Joe Biden wanted to talk to the Prime Minister

