New Zealand

Photos of mystery World War II prisoner identified by Kiwi family

4 minutes to read
It was this image, of a forlorn and - at that stage - unidentified Kiwi soldier taken prisoner during WWII that captured the attention of amateur historian Jeff Plowman last month. Photo / Supplied

Cherie Howie
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

The mystery Kiwi prisoner of war pictured in a poignant image taken on a World War II battleground 80 years ago, and featured in a Herald on Sunday story last month, has been identified.

And,

