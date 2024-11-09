Experts have long been warning that mounting climate impacts will put pressure on private insurance: as is now being seen in the wake of recent floods.
Some 441,384 residential buildings are already at risk of flooding, with an estimated replacement value of $218 billion.
While insurers are using risk-based pricing to limit big hikes to the most vulnerable homes, some experts are suggesting New Zealand needs a better and bigger public backstop.
As climate change begins to put pressure on Kiwis’ insurance premiums, a new analysis by the Helen Clark Foundation and WSP suggests we’ll soon need a better public backstop. What does the Government say? Jamie Morton reports.
Jo Poland’s clifftop home gazes out upon a turquoise Tasman Sea that inches closer by the month.
Soon enough, she worries, it will be inside her garage.
The 72-year-old has lived in Port Waikato’s Ocean View Rd, on the North Island’s wild and beautiful west coast, for three decades.
Yet another analysis calculated that some 10,000 (a likely underestimate) coastal properties in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin could become uninsurable by 2050.
After years of extreme storms and record payouts, premiums have already risen across the board.
Some towns with high flood danger are now less likely to be able to access multiple online quotes.
The Reserve Bank says that, while higher-risk properties may find insurance increasingly unaffordable, to date, full insurance retreat in New Zealand has been rare.
In the meantime, insurers have been turning to risk-based pricing, using detailed new modelling, to spread costs fairly.
First-cab-off-the-rank Tower has been rating customers for flood risk since 2021, meaning about one in 10 customers have received a small hike in that portion of their premiums (a few hundred with high ratings saw increases of more than $500 a year).
The company’s chief executive, Blair Turnbull, told the Herald that nine out of 10 policyholders had benefitted from the system.
“We believe it’s all about helping customers to understand ... the perils that apply to their homes, and how to best manage that through their insurance policy.”
For a country with an extraordinarily high (96%) uptake of residential insurance, it’s perhaps unsurprising our small but competitive industry has adopted a model that places the sharpest price rises on a comparatively small number of policyholders.
“On the one hand, it seems only fair and reasonable for those in high-risk locations to pay more to insure their properties, because they have chosen to live in those places,” says Kali Mercier, the lead author of a major new report released by WSP and the Helen Clark Foundation.
On the other, she says, fairness should require society to share the risks of natural hazards collectively.
“Then as premiums go up more, and as insurance companies start withdrawing coverage entirely for some areas, the country should implement some form of public insurance scheme for flooding, as many other countries have done.”
Mercier said such a scheme could sit within the NHC (its natural hazards cover is currently supported by a levy policyholders pay as part of their premiums) or be formed as a separate entity.
It might insure only those at the highest risk of flooding, as the UK’s Flood Re scheme does, or all homeowners, as France’s Cat Nat does.
Coverage could include losses up to a certain amount – as is the case with NHC’s policy for earthquakes or other hazards – or it might only apply to “total losses” when a house is no longer habitable.
Mercier believed the latter option was particularly promising, as it could help Kiwis who’ve been left homeless while leaving private insurers to cover smaller flood events.
She said another important step was agreeing on a criteria for what exactly constituted “affordability” in insurance.
“In other words, how much is too much for a household to pay for insurance?
“There are different ways to determine this, but I quite like the Australian method: affordability is seen as an issue where a household pays more than four weeks of their gross annual income towards home insurance premiums.”
One of New Zealand’s leading economists in the space, Climate Sigma’s Belinda Storey, said if public insurance was extended in such a way, it’d need to come with strict conditions.
If a home was substantially damaged by flood, for instance, the insurance should come with a “cast-iron” requirement for the owner to move and not rebuild on the property.
“People are going to have to move from these locations sooner or later: move after the first major event, not the second, third, or fourth major event.”
Storey pointed to the US’ uncapped National Flood Insurance Programme, under which some homes had been rebuilt 40 times in the last 50 years.
At this point, the Government has no plans for such a public scheme, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts told the Herald.
“The Government wants credible markets to support our climate transition, and we are not considering subsidising premiums for house insurance.”
Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee recommended the Government consider another objective: ensuring asset prices better reflected long-term natural hazard risk, which Watts said could be avoided “by effective information sharing”.
“I’m considering the Committee recommendations carefully, and continuing to work on building a bipartisan approach to this difficult long-term challenge in ways which will help us to support an effective insurance market.”
‘Sizeable challenge’
With insurers already taking their own steps, Mercier questioned why New Zealand still didn’t have a clear adaptation strategy in place.
“Do you think it’s working? Because I really don’t.”
Our government, he said, simply couldn’t afford to cover every single property – especially those built in the wrong places.
“This is a market where [private] insurance does a very, very good job: don’t muck it around,” Turnbull said.
“On the flipside, we do have a portion of New Zealand homes that are in the way of climate change, and flooding in particular – this is the area that I would encourage councils, government and the insurance industry to work together and support a plan about building infrastructure.”
Faafoi ultimately wanted a cross-party political consensus on climate adaptation, and to ensure that regulators and industry were working together to prepare for longer-term challenges.
“The sector has signalled that it will support communities even as risks evolve with climate change, but New Zealand as a whole needs to take action to manage and reduce risk.”
Our largest general insurer, AIG NZ, said the country’s primary focus right now should be on reducing risk in our most hazard-prone communities, “as this is the only way to keep people and property safe and insurance affordable”.
“We are advocates for targeted and practical steps that will reduce risk, including stronger, more consistent planning rules and greater investment in infrastructure,” an AIG spokesperson told the Herald.
“If the Government decides not to contribute to local adaptation efforts, then others – ratepayers, for example – will have to pick up the slack,” she said.
“This will increase the risk that the costs of climate change will fall disproportionately on those who can least afford it – such as those on low incomes, retirees, tenants, homeowners with low equity, or those with health issues or disabilities.”
Watts insisted adaptation remained a “key priority” to the Government – and would be responding to the Parliament committee’s recommendations within weeks.
“One of the areas the adaptation framework is looking at is how best to address the uncertainty property owners have about what they can and cannot expect as support for adaptation, and what risks their property faces,” Watts said.
“A key question New Zealand has to grapple with is how the costs should be shared, over time. We can’t expect the Crown to foot all the costs.”
Watts added that managed retreat was just one option when it came to adaptation.
“The best adaptation solutions could look different in different places.”
Mercier said much groundwork was laid by the former Labour-led Government, which had planned a dedicated adaptation act before its resource management reforms were torn up after the election.
“It’s up to the coalition government now, and I really hope they’ll start moving a bit faster to lock down a framework and a funding strategy,” she said.
“This is really an issue that can’t wait much longer.”
