Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hidden risk: What scientists just discovered about NZ’s coastal flooding danger

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Residents in the cut-off town of Wairoa describe the moment Cyclone Gabrielle hit. Video / George Heard
  • Analysis has explored how many Kiwis are threatened by “indirect” risks of coastal flooding, such as being cut off from vital services.
  • It shows 217,000 people are in danger of being isolated, with some of our most deprived communities at disproportionate risk.
  • The new figures add to the 750,000 people already shown to be vulnerable to extreme flooding from rivers and storm surge events.

A first-of-its-kind analysis has revealed a large but previously hidden chunk of the population at risk from flooding – with our most deprived disproportionately endangered.

Modelling suggests some 750,000 people and 500,000 buildings near rivers and beaches are exposed to extreme flooding today, and those figures will only

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand