Residents hand over keys to Auckland Council to say goodbye to red-stickered, flood-damaged homes

Bernard Orsman
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
Lyall Carter is moving on after floodwaters lapped just below the floor level of his home in Rānui. Photo / Alex Burton

  • Lyall Carter, chairman of West Auckland is Flooding, has sold his Category 3 home to Auckland Council.
  • Council figures show 319 of 862 eligible properties have settled for an average of $1 million.
  • The next stage of “deconstruction” has begun, with 42 homes removed so far.

Lyall Carter pulled up in his car at the end of a cul-de-sac at Rānui in West Auckland the other day to find a brown patch of dirt where his neighbour’s house had once stood.

“It’s bizarre. Nature has pushed her way into where my friends once lived.

