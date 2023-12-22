Auckland Council today expects to purchase first properties affected by this year’s devastating storms

Former policeman John Purkis was swept down a culvert during Auckland’s January floods and managed to survive. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Council expects to complete the purchase of the first four properties affected by this year’s devastating storms today.

The council’s group recovery manager Mat Tucker said “after a challenging year on many fronts, getting these buyouts over the line ahead of Christmas is a huge milestone for Auckland’s Recovery, but particularly for these families”.

“While this won’t feel like great news for many still waiting, this is a good sign that we are shifting up a gear heading into 2024. Given the scale and complexity of what we’re dealing with in Auckland, it’s good to be in line with progress in other storm-affected regions.”

The council’s recovery office is working through more than 2200 detailed flood and landslip assessments and categorising properties based on whether there is an intolerable risk to life from future weather events.

Auckland Council will buy out about 700 flood-damaged properties but some people are worried that will leave them with mortgage debt on houses they no longer own. Photo / RNZ, Nick Monro

Almost 1600 desktop assessments and more than 1000 site assessments have been completed. Over 500 property categories have been confirmed and more than 60 Category 3 property owners are now working through the voluntary buyout process.

Tucker said there are now more flood-related categorisations being delivered in areas across Auckland. This reflects the fact that flood risk solutions are generally less clear-cut than landslip risks.

“We are a good way through our flood assessments, and these have highlighted that a range of solutions are going to be needed because of the diverse needs in different urban and rural communities.

“But with critical funding and policy foundations now in place, we’re starting to deliver surety at a more consistent pace with new categories being confirmed every week.

“While our teams are working hard to complete this work as quickly as possible, we have had to manage expectations. This includes clarifying that most homeowners will have received categorisations by the end of March, with the more complex areas being completed by mid-year,” Tucker said.

A house hit by flooding with damaged furniture piled up on a sodden lawn in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill. Photo / Rayssa Almeida, RNZ

In October, Auckland councillors voted to accept a proposed $2 billion cost-sharing buyout package for hundreds of uninhabitable properties and other storm-related costs with the Government.

It included the buyout of about 700 Category 3 homes at a cost of $774 million, and $390m towards fixing roads and bridges affected by the Anniversary Weekend storms and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tucker said in the lead-up to Christmas and through the holiday period, the council wanted to remind those struggling that there is a range of support available through our navigators for both practical and emotional/mental wellbeing needs.

“So, please get in touch - we have some navigators available over the break to help.”

The Auckland Anniversary Floods and Cyclone Gabrielle had a widespread impact in Auckland from the top to the bottom of the region.