One of the pre-historic rock samples stolen from a vehicle on Saturday night. Photo / NZ Police

Police are investigating after luggage containing some pre-historic rock samples were stolen from a parked vehicle in Mt Eden at the weekend.

The vehicle was broken into between 10pm on February 26 and 6.30 am on February 27 while it was outside a Whitworth Rd property.

The rock samples, some of which were 3.5 billion years old, were wrapped in bags inside the luggage taken from the vehicle, along with some personal items and hard drives.

Police are wanting to hear from anyone who has seen the rock samples, as well as a set of matte burnt orange hard shell suitcases, a black 60 litre duffel bag, and another black bag containing a white Phantom drone.

Anyone with information relating to these items is urged to contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously, quoting the file number 220227/2867.