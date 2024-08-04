This action comes after nearly 8000 households signed the Common Grace Aotearoa petition calling for scrapping of fees.

The organisation’s investigation found huge variations in what companies charge.

It said more clarity was needed about the true costs of disconnection and reconnection.

At Christmas the team at Everyone Connected presented Electricity Authority CEO Sarah Gillies a card asking for mandatory consumer protections.

Co-director Kate Day said she was pleased Contact has done this to assist those needing support.

“This is a compassionate step that will make a tangible difference to thousands of people,” she said.

“We applaud Contact for doing the right thing and encourage other companies to follow their leadership.”

According to Consumer NZ, up to 40,000 households had their electricity cut off because they couldn’t afford to pay their bills.

The four main power providers make a combined $7.4 million in earnings daily, with much of that profit coming from disconnection and reconnection charges from their poorest customers

Day said at this moment of hardship, power companies are allowed to charge them a disconnection fee, then an additional fee to reconnect their power.

“We know that these fees are causing harm and pushing people further into debt.”

She said one family spent an extra week without power during winter so the solo mum scrambled together the fees to get the power turned back on.

“Disconnecting people from an essential service and then charging them is “a penalty for being poor” and should be scrapped.

“We see the fees as a penalty for being poor — they are hitting people who obviously can’t even keep up with or pay the cost of an essential service,” Day said.

“We saw one person who went without power for another week because they had to pay off what they owed before reconnection.”

Paul Fuge, of Consumer NZ, said the removal of an essential service as a means of debt management was unsafe and needed to be phased out.

“Ahead of a looming crisis, we need to act to identify more appropriate and less-dangerous mechanisms to recover debt,” he said.

Fuge said being disconnected also meant a poor credit score. A bad credit rating meant some households couldn’t find a new power supplier to sign them up.