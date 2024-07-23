Only Flick gave a breakdown of the costs. Flick described disconnection as “a last resort” and only came after a 10-week debt cycle process.
“Several companies told us they waive fees for customers in hardship who are engaging with them, which reinforces that companies can choose not to charge these fees,” Day said.
She said the problem was that many households facing poverty did not engage with the companies but instead kept the problem to themselves, got into debt, borrowed money or went without power.
“We ask those companies to stop charging these fees to anyone facing disconnection for unpaid bills. Not all customers can engage with their power company when under high stress, and facing disconnection is a sufficient indication that a household needs extra care.
“We call on the Electricity Authority to ban these unclear, unkind and unreasonable fees as soon as possible.
“In the meantime, we call on companies to do the right thing and stop charging these fees. They are causing harm by pushing people further into debt.”
“The threat of these fees - even if eventually waived - adds stress to people at a difficult time.”
Phil Squire from Toast Electric said the not-for-profit power provider did not charge disconnection fees.
“I can’t see the justification for charging these fees to households already struggling with the cost of power,” he said.
“There are certainly costs to disconnection and reconnection, and theoretically if these costs are not charged they will be socialised across the whole customer base.”
He said there were add-on fees “all over the place” and they hit low-income households with extra costs.
