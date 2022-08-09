Power restored to 17,000 homes in West Auckland

Thousands of West Auckland homes were left without power for more than an hour earlier tonight. Photo / 123RF

Thousands of West Auckland homes were left without power for more than an hour earlier tonight.

According to a Transpower spokesperson, almost 17,000 houses in the Hobsonville, Hobsonville Point, Westgate and Riverhead areas were affected by the outage from around 7.34pm.

All power had been restored to the impacted households just before 9 pm with Vector distributing electricity to customers from other places.

An investigation into the cause of the outage is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Outages were reported in the areas from 7.34 pm, according to Vector.

Just after 7 pm tonight, a serious crash involving a truck occurred on Hobsonville Point Rd.

A spokesperson from St John said that one person was transported in a serious condition to North Shore Hospital in relation to the incident.

The truck appeared to have fallen over and then skidded into the property where it still lies in the front garden. It is unsure at this time what caused the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear if the crash and the power outages were linked.