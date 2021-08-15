Power outages: Hawke's Bay loses power for second time in a week

Transpower has had to cut power to Hawke's Bay residents for the second time in a week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Some Hawke's Bay residents have had their power cut off by Transpower for the second time in a week after another power surge.

In a post on its Facebook page this morning, Transpower apologised to its consumers in Hawke's Bay, saying it had an "issue with local generation".

It then had to ask providers Unison Networks and Eastland Network to reduce electricity use in the area.

However, when contacted by the Herald, a Transpower spokesman said it didn't appear as though residents were plunged into darkness like last week.

He believed the networks had likely sorted the issue by reducing, or shutting off, hot water.

"We are working hard to get you reconnected as soon as possible."

Transpower was alerted to an issue at Tuai, Waikeremoana, at 7.20pm when it lost full generation.

The power was fully reconnected by about 8.15am.

However, it did see spot price for electricity soar to more than $230,000. It usually sits between $150 and $300.

The shut off comes just a week after about 30,000 homes around the North Island, from Wellington to Whangārei, lost power due to a record high of users due to cold weather.

Transpower had warned electricity providers in the 36 hours leading up to the blackout, however it was later revealed by Energy Minister Megan Woods it had overestimated the amount needed to be shed.

Investigations are still ongoing into that event, including from the Electricity Authority.