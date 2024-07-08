The outage in Christchurch started at 6.28 this morning.

A mass power outage meant a chilly start for over 1500 homes throughout Christchurch this morning, as overnight temperatures plunged to -2C.

A spokesperson for power company Orion told the Herald a total of 1576 properties across Broomfield, Avonhead, Burnside, Hyde Park, Ilam, Russley and Upper Riccarton were affected.

Orion’s website showed 889 properties had power restored by 7.45am. Initially, it was reported some properties could be waiting until 9am for power.

“Fortunately, all outages were resolved at 8.16,” the Orion spokesperson said.