Power outage: Auckland's Balmoral and Sandringham residents near 11 hours without power

Vector is working to get power back up and running in Sandringham after nearly 12 hours without. Photo / File

Dozens of residents living in Balmoral and Sandringham, Auckland have been without power for 11 hours due to planned maintenance work.

Vector initially said the power would be out between 9.30am and 5.30pm but at 7.30pm residents were still without.

"The job has taken longer than anticipated, so we are currently in the process of installing generators to get power back on for customers as soon as possible, while we continue with the maintenance work," a Vector spokeswoman said at 8pm.

She said one generator was already installed and the second was due to be up and running within the next 40 minutes.

One angry resident said he was frustrated that there had been no update and he couldn't even cook his dinner.

The Vector spokeswoman said customers were advised from October 14 about the necessity for the outage, in order for important safety and maintenance work to be undertaken

People could keep up to date with restoration work relevant to their specific address through the Vector Outage Centre, available on vector.co.nz/outages.