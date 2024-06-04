Power outages have been reported in Welcome Bay. Photo / 123rf

A Welcome Bay resident has described powerlines ‘”swinging quite violently” after a power outage in the suburb this morning.

Powerco said 1074 customers lost power at 7.37am and site investigations were under way.

The estimated restoration time is 11.45am.

A Welcome Bay resident who was working from home heard the outage as it happened.

”It was really loud. I didn’t really hear a bang. It was more than a buzz. It was more like an electrical growl,” he said.

The resident, who would not be named, was on Kaitemako Rd when he saw overhead powerlines moving shortly after the outage.

”The powerlines across the road were swinging quite violently. Even the ones that come into our place, they were swaying as well.

”I thought our meter box had fried itself.”

