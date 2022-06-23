Thousands of customers have been affected by a power outage across the King Country region.
A spokesperson for Transpower said around 10,000 households in Ōtorohanga, Waitomo and Te Kuiti were without power.
Crews were on their way to assess the issue. It is not known what has caused the outage or how long customers will be without power.
Meanwhile, further east of the North Island, a Horizon Networks outage map shows 1200 customers in Wainui, south of Whakatāne, are without power due to an unplanned outage.