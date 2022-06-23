A spokesperson for Transpower said around 10,000 households in Ōtorohanga, Waitomo and Te Kuiti were without power. Photo / 123RF

Thousands of customers have been affected by a power outage across the King Country region.

A spokesperson for Transpower said around 10,000 households in Ōtorohanga, Waitomo and Te Kuiti were without power.

Update 10.20pm - Looks like the cause of the issue was a bird strike. We are working on getting power restored as... Posted by Transpower NZ on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Crews were on their way to assess the issue. It is not known what has caused the outage or how long customers will be without power.

Meanwhile, further east of the North Island, a Horizon Networks outage map shows 1200 customers in Wainui, south of Whakatāne, are without power due to an unplanned outage.