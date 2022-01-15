Positive case of Covid-19 in Hastings, gym and two fitness classes named as locations of interest

Visitors to a gym and two fitness classes in Hastings are being told to isolate and get tested immediately. Photo / NZME

A Hastings resident has tested positive for Covid-19, with visitors to a gym and two fitness classes being told to isolate and get tested immediately.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said on Saturday evening the case was safely isolating with appropriate health and welfare supports in place.

The Ministry of Health released two locations of interest on Saturday night. They are "close contact" locations, which means people at this location at the time must self isolate and get tested immediately.

You should also record your visit online or call Healthline so MOH contact tracers can get in touch.

The locations are:

- Tu Step Fitness Class Ascende Global Church Hastings on Thursday January 13 from 5.30 pm to 7.00pm.

- Tu Step Fitness Class Ascende Global Church Hastings on Tuesday January 11 from 5.30pm to 7.00pm

- Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park Armoury Gym Hastings, Wednesday January 12 from 6.00pm to 7.00pm.

Eyre said public health officials were continuing investigations and are in the process of informing close contacts to isolate and be tested.

"Investigations are under way to identify the source.

"As standard procedure, any locations of interest, where contacts cannot be contacted directly, will be added to the Ministry of Health's webpage if and when they are confirmed."

This case will be officially included within the Ministry of Health's tally on Sunday.

Dr Eyre said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for Covid-19, even if they were vaccinated.

"People with symptoms need to get tested so we can avoid any potential community spread."

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available and include:

Sunday 16 January

Splash Planet Hastings, drive-in 12pm-3pm.

The Doctors Napier. By appointment, 9am to 5pm. Please call 0800 837 819.

Queen Street Wairoa. By appointment, 3pm onwards. Please call 06 838 8333.

CHB Health Centre, drive-in, 11am to 1:30pm.

Dr Eyre said vaccination was the best protection against COVID-19. Additionally, people eligible for their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

"People vaccinated against COVID-19 are far less likely to need hospital care if they get the virus."



For a full list of vaccination clinics www.ourhealthhb.nz or www.bookmyvaccine.nz