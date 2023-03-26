Counter-protesters - including one armed with a bottle of tomato juice - have seen British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aborting her central Auckland rally. Video / NZ Herald

Counter-protesters - including one armed with a bottle of tomato juice - have seen British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aborting her central Auckland rally. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

A group supporting Posie Parker says its making a complaint to the Independent Police Conduct Authority regarding her safety at an Auckland rally on Saturday.

The British gender activist was overwhelmed by counter-protesters at Albert Park, where trans-solidarity protesters broke through barriers to make their point up close and personal.

Parker had tomato juice and water thrown over her and was assisted by private security guards through a sea of aggressive protesters towards a police car, after it was decided to call off the event.

She cancelled a second rally scheduled for Wellington on Sunday over security concerns and left the country that evening, saying she had feared for her life.

Speak Up for Women spokesperson, Suzanne Levy, said she found the protesters’ behaviour disturbing and violent.

She believed media and politicians gave the protesters a mandate to act extremely. Levy told Morning Report Parker could not be held responsible for known neo-Nazis attending her rally in Melbourne last week - a fact widely reported before the event.

British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aka Posie Parker being escorted from her Auckland event at Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We were very surprised and devastated at the lack of police intervention,” she said.

“I think they were given quite a bit of information about the likelihood of there being violence, and a bit of chaos.

“They could have watched some of the other live streams from previous events in Australia and Hobart and Melbourne, seeing what the police did and how they held a line between the women holding the speaking event and the people who were protesting.”

Levy said, although Parker’s views didn’t align completely with her group, the organisation was happy to offer her a platform. Parker believes trans women should be excluded from women’s public areas, like changing rooms.

“We took it for what it could have been ... the Let Woman Speak tour that she’s been doing throughout the throughout the UK and Australia.

“The idea is that she stands up and she speaks for sometimes, only a minute or two, and then it’s basically an open mic session. So, it’s typically middle-aged women standing up and talking about how they feel about some of the changes and in the world to do with women’s rights.”

Levy questioned media framing prior to the event and criticised reports of neo-Nazis turning up to a rally in Melbourne that suggested Parker was aligned with Nazi ideology itself.

“They weren’t with her, they were there, and I think that the whole sort of guilt by association thing is shaky ground. She can’t control who turns up,” she said.

Parker’s hate aligned with Nazism - Pride

Auckland Pride executive director Max Tweedie said there was a reason neo-Nazis showed up at her Australian rally and that scenes of chaos at the weekend just demonstrated why she should never have been allowed into New Zealand in the first place. He claimed three known neo-Nazis showed up at the Auckland rally.

“She came to this country to import anti-trans hatred and division in our community, and the people that showed up and in support of her included neo-Nazis here in Auckland,” he said.

“When you look back at Nazi ideology of the 1930s, those things are very much aligned in terms of eradicating rainbow communities from public life.”

Tweedie said Parker had no reason to fear for her life, but said tensions at the rally were high, partly because of Destiny Church members had been revving motorbikes near the event. He said the scenes weren’t ugly, but a show of solidarity with trans communities.

“We condemn violence on both sides that took place at the rally on Saturday. But look, we ultimately we tried to prevent this from happening at all - we didn’t think that she should have been allowed in the country because of the threat to public order.

“I think the thing that we saw there at our park was thousands of people coming out in support of trans communities. There was a lot of joy, there’s a lot of celebration... There were marching bands, there was music... But this is what happens when you’re got someone who’s come to this country with the intention of spreading hatred and division.”

Councillor calls for review of immigration laws

Trans solidarity protesters came out in force on the streets of Wellington on Sunday, regardless of Parker’s rally in the city being cancelled.

Wellington city councillor Teri O’Neill, who was a marshal at the protest, told Morning Report Parker’s message had been hateful and didn’t belong in New Zealand. She called for a review of immigration laws to bar further visits by those intent on hate speech.

“I would have liked the minister and the policies to be there to be able to reject that kind of person from Aotearoa,” she said.

“I hope that the government looks at the displays of love that have come out in Aotearoa over the last weekend to review maybe some of the immigration laws, so that we can better protect Kiwis from hate speech in the future.”

She said transphobic people had come through the crowds yesterday in Wellington’s Civic Square and had been protected by protest wardens.

“We kept Auckland in mind and made sure that the kaupapa of non-violence was really well cared for in Wellington.”

- RNZ