Port Waikato homes evacuated as emergency services battle to contain grass fire

Police are evacuating homes in Port Waikato as emergency services fight to contain a grass fire.
The fire is located along Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Rd in the Waikato west coast near the border of the Auckland region.
Police were advised shortly before 2pm of the fire and say they are "on the scene and assisting with the evacuation of a small number of houses in the area".
It is understood the fire is in Cobourne Reserve on the bank of the Waikato River near the Port Waikato town centre.
Port Waikato is on the south bank of the Waikato River and is a popular holiday spot.
More to come.
