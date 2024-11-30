Labour to vote on policy today at party conference, concerns over new social housing settings and house prices rise for first time in seven months in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating how a man came to be critically injured after a serious incident in Porirua overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss said the man was found at an address at Kotuku Street, Elsdon around 2am and taken to hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

“Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred, and a number of people will be assisting with our enquiries today,” Middlemiss said.

“We would like to reassure the public this is believed to be an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and there is not believed to be any wider risk.”