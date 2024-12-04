Coroner Mark Wilton has nevertheless ruled it’s more likely than not that Patricia Burt reached the isolated spot on her own, but said it would be speculative to rule on whether her death was intentionally self-inflicted.
Her daughter, Hilary Martin, earlier told the Herald that Burt had struggled with mental health issues her entire life and had been taken to Porirua Hospital many times, where she received electroshock therapy.
Her brother reported Burt missing, but did not have any luck with police.
“[The officer] seemed invested but as soon as he said she went missing from Porirua Hospital he slammed his pen down on the desk and said ‘we don’t look for missing persons from Porirua Hospital’,” Martin earlier said.
A coroner’s ruling was released at the end of April 1991, which stated Burt was “presumed dead after being reported missing . . . and presumed to have died from exposure”.
The man discovered Burt’s skeleton on a steep section of the park in dense bush at the end of January this year.
In today’s follow-up coronial ruling, Coroner Wilton said a full post-mortem examination had since been conducted on Burt’s remains, but the pathologist had reported the cause of death was “unascertainable”.
“Upon the discovery of her skeletal remains, police have further investigated the circumstances of Mrs Burt’s death, in the context of both the previous police investigation and the inquest findings. They advise that the circumstances of Mrs Burt’s death remain unsuspicious and there is no new evidence to suggest any other person was involved,” Coroner Wilton said.
Police believe Burt died in or around the spot her remains were found.
“While it is not known precisely how she travelled from the old Porirua Hospital to Titahi Bay, it is known that Mrs Burt was a public transport user,” he said.
“Police advise that the most likely route Mrs Burt took to the location where her remains were found was on foot from Titahi Bay, around the flat coastal walkway of Whitirea Park, via Onepoto Rd. There is an approximate distance of 200 metres from the point on the coastal walkway immediately below the location of Mrs Burt’s skeletal remains.”
Burt had visited the beach at Titahi Bay with family members the day before her disappearance, the coroner noted.
Martin and her husband this year visited the place where Burt’s remains were found, and Martin later said she did not believe her mother could have reached the spot under her own steam.
“The location is remote in that it is in bush, just over 7km from where Mrs Burt had been staying at the old Porirua Hospital.
“The location is on a hillside and therefore steep. While it would have been challenging for Mrs Burt to walk up the hillside from the flat coastal walkway, the 200 metres climb up is certainly not impossible.”
Coroner Wilton said on the evidence before him it would be “speculative” to suggest a reason why Burt decided to travel to this location, or whether her death was intentionally self-inflicted.
“I am however of the view that it is more probable than not that Mrs Burt accessed the location by foot, walking via the flat coastal walkway of Whitirea Park, via Onepoto Rd around Titahi Bay, Porirua and then climbed up the hillside.”
He said the 1988 inquest findings were unaffected by the discovery of her remains, and that it simply served to provide clarity about where she died.
“I express my sincere condolences to Mrs Burt’s family for their loss and hope that the discovery of her skeletal remains provides some comfort and closure to them.”
There were “a number of possibilities” as to what may have happened to Burt, but the most logical was that she had made her way to the park and taken her own life.
“I guess with her history of mental illness and the previous comments around suicide and ‘if I go to the hospital again I will never be found’, that perhaps that was her intention. I guess we will never fully understand the reasons why,” he said.
“How she came to be up on the hill we don’t know. There’s nothing that we’ve uncovered in this investigation that would lead us to believe there was anything suspicious.”
