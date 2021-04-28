Porangahau father found guilty of assaulting baby with weapon on night of her death

Judge Bridget Mackintosh convicted the father of the baby on all three charges. Photo / File

Judge Bridget Mackintosh convicted the father of the baby on all three charges. Photo / File

The father of a seven-month-old Porangahau girl who died in 2019 has been found guilty of assaulting her on the night that she died.

Seven-month-old Hineteaorangi Maraki was found lifeless in her bed on the morning of October 8, 2019, having gone to bed a happy child.

An autopsy found she had a fractured skull and had suffered blunt force trauma to her head.

Her father David (Rawiri) Maxwell Sciascia appeared in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday afternoon facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard, two of assault with a weapon and one representative charge of assaulting a child.

He was not charged with killing Hineteaorangi as police determined cause of her death could not be proven.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to the representative charge and not guilty to the other three.

However, he was found guilty of these and convicted by Judge Bridget Mackintosh.

"There is no basis to suggest these injuries were caused as the result of an accidental injury prior to going to bed.

"The only logic [...] is the defendant caused this grievous bodily harm."

