Poppy Flight Project lands in Kāpiti

Pilot Dave Crail at Kāpiti Coast Airport with Kāpiti Districts Aero Club's Scott McPake holding the giant poppy and star which is currently travelling New Zealand. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The Poppy Flight Project flew into Kāpiti on Thursday raising funds and awareness for the RSA, NZ Warbirds Association, and The Starship Foundation.

The project is the brainchild of Melanie Salisbury who has used her background as a travel broker planning and escorting aviation tours around the country, to co-ordinate a collaborative artwork being flown around New Zealand in the lead up to ANZAC day.

Gliding into Kāpiti in his Stemme S10 motor glider, Dave Crail flew in to deliver the artwork which is more than half way around the country.

Knitters from Churton Park at Kāpiti Coast Airport.

Sponsored by Raymah Motor Inn Blenhim, Dave volunteered to transport the artwork with the cause close to his heart, formally working for the RNZDF for 20 years from 1977-1997.

The artwork is a giant poppy which will be given to the RSA afterwards, and a giant star, given to Starship, added to at each stop by knitters in each town.

"We are gathering hand knitted poppies at each destination from local crafters, these will then be added to our giant poppy and star and flown to the next stop, creating impressive works of art as we go," Melanie said.

"It's all about bringing the local community and schools together to raise funds and support those who fought for our freedom, as well as those families whose children are dealing with illness and challenges presently too.

"Donations will be collected along the way, and a welcome party in each destination on the route will await."

The Poppy Flight took off on March 26 at Ardmore Airport and will see over 30 volunteer pilots involved throughout the tour.

At Kāpiti Coast Airport a crew of knitters from Churton Park took their turn sewing poppies onto the artworks.

Picking up the artwork from Kāpiti is Beverley Prankerd from Hāwera Aero Club, the only female pilot on the tour.

The flight will also help keep aviation history alive through the NZ Warbirds Association.

Anybody interested in being involved or going to their local event can visit www.poppyflight.co.nz.