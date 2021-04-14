Paekākāriki Art Show to raise funds for community hall restoration

Guest artists at the Paekākāriki Art Show Tania Verrent, left, and Micheline Robinson. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Guest artists at the Paekākāriki Art Show Tania Verrent, left, and Micheline Robinson. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The Paekākāriki Art Show is back for the sixth time this Anzac weekend after a Covid-related hiatus last year.

Featuring artists mostly from Kāpiti and Wellington, St Peters Hall will be host to work from 65 professional and exceptional part-time artists.

Along with locals, artists are coming from all over the North Island and ex-Kāpiti artist Lyndon Keene has sent work from Australia, where he now lives.

The show has a dual purpose, in providing artists a place to exhibit their work, and in raising funds for the ongoing upkeep and continual restoration of St Peters Hall.

"The show has become well known and we've tended to stick to professional artists," said the show's co-organiser and exhibiting artist Ronda Thompson.

Paekākāriki Art Show co-organiser Ronda Thompson. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"This year there was a huge response from artists straight away and we're hoping art sales will continue to grow.

"There's been quite a big increase of sales which were $11,000 at the first show to $41,000 at the fifth show.

"Artists receive 70 per cent of the sales with the trust getting the remaining 30 per cent for commission.

"All this money is going back into the hall."

The hall is run by the Paekākāriki Community Trust and owned by the community but the continual upkeep is barely covered by rent from hall users.

As it grows older the hall also needs renovations, with new floors recently being installed.

"The commission from the annual art show and book fair mean we can keep the hall going for the community."

This year's guest artists are Micheline Robinson from Paraparaumu and Tania Verrent from Levin.

"I was honoured to be asked to be a guest artist," Micheline said.

Generally creating her paintings as part of a series, Michelle's work mirrors what is going on in the world.

"My work normally mirrors or is informed by what is happening politically, environmentally, psychologically and so on, whether in the world or in my life.

"One piece being exhibited is called Safe in New Zealand.

"It shows the mixed emotions of being in New Zealand, safe and free while the world is affected by Covid-19.

"The woman depicted is half glass, half pounamu - fragility verses strength.

"A lot of people, such as myself, have family overseas affected by Covid-19 and being here safe and free, it's almost survivors' guilt.

"When I work I'm conscious of what's going on and I try to reflect it in the art."

Wildlife artist Tania Verrent creates traditional works using acrylic, oil, and sometimes pastel.

"Tania paints with exquisite detail," Ronda said.

"She is a well-known artist and her works sell very well.

"I paint birds, wildlife, landscapes, seascapes - I do anything that's natural," Tania said.

With a bird feeder outside her home, Tania takes photos of the birds that come while they're taking a swim or a feed, using them as a guide to create works with intrinsic detail.

The outcome is large scale paintings featuring detailed New Zealand birds along with the occasional exotic creature.

The show opens at St Peters Hall, Paekākāriki, on Friday, April 23 at 6pm, $10 entry fee with first pick of the art and nibbles and drinks provided.

The art show is then open from 9am-5pm on Saturday-Sunday and Monday until early afternoon, with a $2 entry fee, children free.