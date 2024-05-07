The man police are seeking in relation to the Ponsonby Rd shooting is seen on CCTV walking on Ponsonby Rd in the moments directly after a man was shot and killed.

As police hunt for the man who allegedly shot and killed someone on Ponsonby Rd on Sunday - Hone Kay-Selwyn - a woman claiming to be his partner has expressed her remorse over the incident.

Police put out a warrant to arrest the 31-year-old for unlawful possession of a firearm yesterday.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said: “We are reiterating that Kay-Selwyn is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

“Anyone who [sees] him should contact Police immediately on 111.”

A woman who claims she is Kay-Selwyn’s partner reflected on the fatal shooting on social media.

“My inbox is overflowing with messages concerning Hone’s [alleged] actions [on Sunday] night in Ponsonby,” the woman said.

“I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. I’m deeply sorry and feel a great sense of shame about the situation.

“I’m still grappling with the fact that Hone [allegedly] took someone’s life.”

Her social media post has since been deleted.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said the suspected shooter - Kay-Selwyn - had been lingering on the street after being denied entry to a pub. Photo / New Zealand Police

Kay-Selwyn had been in court in the past: He first appeared in the Waitākere District Court in May 2020 on a charge of assault with intent to injure.

In June 2020, he appeared again after breaching bail.

And in December 2020, he appeared in the Waitākere District Court for breaching community detention conditions

It remained unclear what resulted from these charges. A police spokesman told the Herald to approach the court for further information on historical matters. He confirmed Kay-Selwyn was not on bail at the time of Sunday’s homicide.

The Herald has exclusive footage of Kay-Selwyn immediately after the shooting, showing him calmly walking away from the crime scene and talking on his cellphone.

Kay-Selwyn walks into the camera’s frame at 10.17pm, two minutes after the shots were fired.

Kay-Selwyn had been charged with assault with intent to injure a man, breaching bail and breaching community detention conditions in 2020.

He glances back at the scene multiple times but continues walking south towards Richmond Rd.

It was the second publically available footage of the man from Sunday night after police released photographs of Kay-Selywn standing outside a pizza shop.

Kay-Selwyn was of a large build, with short dark hair, a moustache and a beard along his jawline.

He had a tattoo on his left forearm that appeared to read “Forever”, and he was wearing a manbag - where police said he was likely carrying his gun - and distinctive jewellery. He had a bracelet on his right arm, a watch on his left, and a very large, square-shaped signet ring on his left ring finger.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Barry said Kay-Selwyn had been lingering on the street after being denied entry to a pub. He then allegedly fired multiple shots at a group who had just got out of a car, killing one man.

Witness saw body lying on ground

When the first reports of gunshots came in, about two dozen armed officers descended on the scene from all directions. The police Eagle helicopter was circling overhead.

“I saw the body,” one man who worked on Ponsonby Rd told the Herald.

There was screaming and shouting after the man was shot, he said.





A body was found outside Saben and Glengarry Wines on Ponsonby Rd after a shooting on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said he had worked on the street for 30 years and was feeling “shaky” about returning to work this morning after seeing the brutal slaying last night. Others the Herald spoke to on the street were similarly frightened.

When emergency services arrived, they found a man dead outside Saben and Glengarry Wines.

A hearse arrived at the scene at 1.50am and took the body. A specialist team of detectives and a police forensic photographer were working at the scene through the night.

Detective Inspector Barry held a press conference at the scene on Monday afternoon, holding up photos of Kay-Selwyn and sharing details of his movements before he allegedly shot his victim.





Kay-Selwyn tried getting into a pub but was turned away as it was closing, Barry said. He then lingered around the Richmond Rd end of the street.

A group of four people - including the victim - got out of their car about 10.15pm. They walked in the suspect’s direction. The shooting happened after this, Barry said.

The street was cordoned off as police did a scene examination. Cordons were lifted about 3pm Monday, before which a group blessed the scene.

Police could be seen sifting the scene for any evidence.

Police investigation continues

Today, Detective Inspector Barry tried reassuring a frightened public, saying police were working “tirelessly” to put Kay-Selwyn before the courts.

He said police had received “a number of calls” from people offering information. He thanked them.

After naming the wanted man as Kay-Selwyn, Barry issued a warning to anyone who was possibly helping him hide from police.

“We are reminding any associates of this man that anyone found to be aiding or assisting him to evade police in any way may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact,” Barry said.

He said police were not in a position to release any details of the man Kay-Selwyn allegedly shot and killed. Police were still notifying the victim’s next-of-kin.

