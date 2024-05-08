The body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman was found at a rural Taupō address yesterday. Video / Andrew Warner

Police revealed today their manhunt for the man who killed Auckland man Rodney Horne was over after Hone Kay-Selwyn was found dead in a rural Taupō property.

For three days, his whereabouts were a mystery, with the public urged to be wary of the fugitive described as “extremely dangerous”.

The deadly incident rocked the upmarket Auckland suburb with police revealing the deadly encounter was a chance meeting between strangers.

Sunday April 5

Between 10 and 10.14pm - Lone gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn denied entry to Ponsonby Rd bar

Police said the gunman tried to go into a bar on Ponsonby Rd, however, he was turned away as the bar was about to close.

He was then seen lingering on the footpath and heading towards Richmond Rd.

10.15pm - Kay-Selwyn opens fire on a group of four people

About 10.15pm, four late-night revellers, including victim Robert Horne, got out of a parked car on Ponsonby Rd and walked in Kay-Selwyn’s direction.

Police believed the gunman fired multiple shots at the group near Glengarry Wines and Bhana Brothers dairy.

10.17pm - Security footage shows Kay-Selwyn walking away after the deadly encounter

Moments after opening fire the gunman turns in the opposite direction and starts walking down Ponsonby Rd, towards Richmond Rd.

He could be seen looking at his cellphone before making a call.

He glances back at the scene repeatedly while moving steadily away.

10.18pm - Emergency services receive multiple calls after the shooting

A man who had been on the dancefloor of a bar near the scene of the shooting said people rushed outside after hearing the bangs.

“I thought they were fireworks and all of sudden people rushed outside,” he said.

He stayed inside and when he left he saw the road flooded with cop cars and officers.

A local who lives close by said he heard “one shot ring out, and then all hell broke loose”.

He was having a drink at the Chapel Bar, but left at 10pm.

He said the street was often packed on Sunday nights with those attending “Sunday sessions” and there was a lot of music and dancing last night.

A Ponsonby Rd worker said he saw a man lying on the footpath after being gunned down in central Auckland last night.

“I saw the body, there was only one shot,” he told the Herald.

There was screaming and shouting after the man was shot, he said.

Monday April 6

Police release images of shooter as manhunt continues

Police released two images of Kay-Selwyn and Detective Inspector Chris Barry said police were urgently seeking information from the public.

He said the shooter was of large build, had dark hair, facial hair, and quite a large tattoo on his left forearm.

“This man is considered extremely dangerous and public should not approach him.”

Local leaders condemn shooting

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said he was “horrified to hear” about the fatal shooting in Ponsonby, while expressing his frustration at the state of Auckland’s streets given the funding his council has put into crime prevention.

“My thoughts are with his family. People should feel safe in our city and region. This is not okay,” Brown said.

“Frustratingly, safety in Auckland is something we have been putting a lot of attention on lately. I’ve dug into the Mayor’s budget twice recently to implement crime-stopping programmes, and I hope as these get up and running, they will make a difference.”

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said she had been briefed by the police’s area commander this morning.

“This violence is shocking and it has no place here,” Swarbrick said.

Tuesday April 7

Police release name of gunman, deemed ‘extremely dangerous’

Police issue an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Hone Kay-Selwyn.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, said police wanted to hear from anyone who had information on Kay-Selwyn’s whereabouts.

“We are reiterating that Kay-Selwyn is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” he said.

Kay-Selwyn flees Auckland, heads south

Police reveal the wanted man left Auckland and headed to a rural property outside Taupō.

At a press conference this morning they said they were unaware with whom he travelled yesterday.

Partner expresses remorse online

As police hunted for Kay-Selwyn, a woman claiming to be his partner expressed her remorse over the incident.

“My inbox is overflowing with messages concerning Hone’s [alleged] actions [on Sunday] night in Ponsonby,” the woman said on social media.

“I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. I’m deeply sorry and feel a great sense of shame about the situation.

Wednesday April 8

Police announce Hone Kay-Selwyn found dead at rural Taupo property

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, Barry confirmed Kay-Selwyn was found dead at a house in the Broadlands area in Taupō, yesterday afternoon.

Barry said the death was being treated as unexplained.

The property is 7km from Taupō.

Kay-Selwyn was a member of the Killer Beez gang.

Robert Horne named by family as victim

Robert Horne, aged 33, was the victim of the shooting in central Auckland on Sunday, a colleague told the Herald.

A Facebook post from a family member said his death was “tragic and sudden” and they were feeling “deep sadness”.

A long-time close friend of Horne’s said he was a “very likeable guy” and was “loved by everyone”.

He said Horne had a partner and was planning on having children.