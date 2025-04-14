The Ponsonby CEO pictured last year outside North Shore District Court. He is jointly charged in connection with an alleged road rage incident involving a pensioner. The CEO has interim suppression. Photo / NZME
The trial was adjourned as the chief executive, a key witness, was overseas.
Both men deny charges of fighting in public; the chief executive also faces a dangerous driving charge.
A Ponsonby chief executive charged over an alleged road rage attack involving a sight-impaired pensioner and a $430,000 supercar is travelling abroad and unavailable to give evidence — delaying his co-accused’s trial.
The wealthy businessman, in his 30s, was supposed to be the Crown’s key witness yesterday when the elderly man who is jointly charged with fighting in public arrived for his day in court.
But it emerged the chief executive was travelling overseas, meaning the 74-year-old’s judge-alone trial could not proceed.
While the chief executive was unavailable yesterday, his interview did constitute a formal statement forthe trial, Gallagher said.
“Mr [suppressed] was going to be called to give evidence about what happened that day.
“Mr [suppressed] is not available today. He’s overseas.”
A Justice of the Peace granted the adjournment until the trial could proceed later this year.
An order was also made suppressing the chief executive’s name until his trial.
The chief executive — who claims he is not that wealthy, has a mortgage on his $2 million home and finance on his car — has argued he would suffer extreme hardship if he was identified in connection with the case.