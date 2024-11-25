A Ponsonby CEO has appeared in North Shore District Court in connection with an alleged road rage incident involving a pensioner. The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty to fighting in a public place and dangerous driving, and was granted interim name suppression. Photo / NZME
A Ponsonby chief executive accused of bashing a pensioner in an alleged road rage incident involving a $430,000 supercar says he is not that wealthy, has finance to pay on his car, and is suffering severe stress at the prospect of being publicly identified.
The 36-year-old is jointly charged with fighting in public over a physical altercation with the sight- and hearing-impaired 74-year-old in August near Silverdale. The incident allegedly left the retiree with concussion symptoms, scrapes and bruises, busted glasses and a contusion.
Both men deny wrongdoing and plan to defend the charges at trial.
The Herald has obtained a copy of a sworn affidavit filed by the CEO last week as part of an application to suppress his name.
The man, who is also charged with dangerous driving, wrote he would face “financial ruin” if his name was published by media.
He claimed the company he founded relied on several major international supply contracts which might be cancelled if his identity was linked to the alleged offending, “as it may bring their businesses into disrepute”.
The man said he had built his company up from nothing and had no other qualifications or experience.
“I worry about my future if my reputation were to suffer.”
“I have seen the comments online and the obvious hatred towards the younger unnamed person in relation to these charges.
“I have been worried about going outside in public because of the way in which the media has spun the events.”
His affidavit asked the judge to suppress his name to protect his reputation.
“I have a mortgage and I worry that I will be unable to pay my mortgage as a consequence of financial damage that would likely incur if non-publication were not ordered.”
‘Prurient interest’
At a hearing on Friday in North Shore District Court, the man’s lawyer Guyon Foley asked Judge Tony Couch to grant an interim suppression order until at least May next year, arguing his client would otherwise suffer “extreme hardship”.
The Herald opposed the application, arguing there was public interest in the man being identified.
Next, the sports car allegedly pulled in front of the elderly man’s Kia and slowed to about 60km/h, the pensioner claimed.
He then felt a “bump” as the two vehicles collided.
After exiting at Millwater, both cars pulled over. The pensioner said he walked towards the sports car when the driver allegedly “charged at me” and “started to punch me left and right blows to the head”.
The driver allegedly pulled the older man’s sweatshirt over his head and threw him to the ground “where he continued to rain down blows on my head and body”, the statement alleges, leaving him “stunned and disorientated”, and on the verge of passing out.
Both men filed police reports following the incident, blaming the other for the violent altercation.
The pensioner’s family say they were stunned the retired mechanic was charged and would defend the matter at trial.