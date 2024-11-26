He said the key would be for Noumea and Paris “to restore the spirit of earlier understandings is for all parties to have open minds about their next crucial choice, about a new path forward”.

“Challenges and opportunity lie ahead for the choices facing France and New Caledonia over their future together. For together, we strongly believe, must be their future. That is what we want to see happen.”

New Caledonia president Louis Mapou (left) meets Foreign Minister Winston Peters (right) while at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga. Photo / Supplied

Peters said that the “how” question of New Caledonia’s future, relating to how France and the various parties might work together is the most important part of the challenge at the moment.

He was quite open-minded on the question of where this might lead.

“In respect to ends, while the past cannot be reclaimed we think the opportunity is for a new path to be forged. So rather than dwell on old questions, we think there is an opening for everyone who cares about New Caledonia to use our imaginations to think of a new question, one that breaks free of the past while offering new possibilities for the future,” Peters said.

Greater independence and self-government for New Caledonia seems likely although full independence and a withdrawal of France from the region appears considerably less so. Peters urged an open mind and pointed to New Zealand’s relationship with the realm countries, the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tokelau, as potential models for a new constitutional settlement.

Peters and New Zealand are keen to continue France’s presence in the region. It is the only European Union member state with territory in the region and is a large contributor of aid. Its support of New Caledonia has meant the island has one of the best economies in the region and some of the highest living standards.

“We deeply respect France’s role in our region, and we are in no doubt that the economic might of France is essential to reestablishing a vibrant New Caledonian economy,” Peters said.

The speech was the central event of a a charm offensive in Paris overnight as New Zealand looks to cool a minor flare-up in relations following unrest in New Caledonia this year.

The last time Peters cleared his throat on the topic, in a speech in Tokyo, Japan in July, he questioned the legitimacy of a recent independence referendum in New Caledonia, which the French maintained was legitimate.

Despite Peters’ view of the referendum, which was held during the pandemic, depressing turnout among indigenous Kanaks, being widely held in the Pacific and around the world, it went down poorly in France, where the Government was in a defensive mode having kicked off this year’s unrest with a proposal to expand the franchise in New Caledonia, diluting the power of indigenous Kanaks.

Since then, fresh elections have seen a change of Government in France and a change in the holders of key portfolios. Peters will meet with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and the minister responsible for French overseas territories like New Caledonia, François-Noel Buffet.

Peters intends to visit New Caledonia shortly.

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the Press Gallery since 2018.